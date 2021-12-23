Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 56, Scranton Holy Cross 40
Apollo-Ridge 59, Ligonier Valley 47
Audenried 70, Engineering And Science 28
Austin 44, Galeton 36
Avonworth 62, Ellis School 23
Barrack Hebrew 37, Agnes Irwin 16
Bedford 66, Central Cambria 36
Benton 38, Sullivan County 20
Big Spring 57, James Buchanan 42
Bishop Canevin 78, South Allegheny 51
Bishop McCort 69, Bishop Carroll 50
Canon-McMillan 37, North Hills 27
Carlisle 52, Chambersburg 34
Cedar Cliff 56, Red Land 19
Central Columbia 47, Berwick 20
Central Dauphin 55, Central Dauphin East 17
Clairton 65, Jeannette 11
Clarion Area 48, Venango 32
Clarion-Limestone 68, Keystone 25
Coudersport 37, Northern Potter 31
Council Rock South 50, Bensalem 41
Derry 49, Leechburg 17
Elk County Catholic 34, Dubois 22
Fairview 47, Conneaut Area 26
Forest Hills 61, Richland 56
General McLane 45, Saegertown 34
Kane Area 41, Bradford 38
Kennard-Dale 32, York County Tech 22
Kennedy Catholic 41, Mercyhurst Prep 35
Marian Catholic 52, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 13
Mars 54, Knoch 49
Mechanicsburg 56, Lower Dauphin 33
Moniteau 54, Cranberry 13
Mount Carmel 65, Montoursville 31
Muncy 40, Montgomery 14
Neshaminy 59, Council Rock North 41
North Clarion 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 15
Northern Bedford 64, Mount Union 37
Northwestern Lehigh 53, Catasauqua 16
Otto-Eldred 47, Cameron County 8
Palmerton 52, Northern Lehigh 24
Palmyra 34, Hershey 32
Pen Argyl 52, Palisades 23
Penn Cambria 70, Greater Johnstown 22
Penn-Trafford 63, Hempfield Area 39
River Valley 53, United 52
Rush 37, West Philadelphia 14
Salisbury 47, Southern Lehigh 19
Selinsgrove 29, Central Mountain 25
Seneca Valley 59, Slippery Rock 27
Shamokin 39, Lewisburg 38
Shikellamy 58, Jersey Shore 37
Smethport 39, Oswayo 16
South Williamsport 50, Bucktail 16
Southern Columbia 58, Warrior Run 35
Titusville 44, Eisenhower 43
Tussey Mountain 67, Forbes Road 17
Tyrone 45, Punxsutawney 26
Union Area 54, Aliquippa 17
West Middlesex 58, Grove City 29
West Perry 44, Shippensburg 32
Westmont Hilltop 66, Chestnut Ridge 41
Williamsburg 57, Penns Valley 44
Windber 38, Cambria Heights 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookville vs. St. Marys, ppd.
Camp Hill vs. Camp Hill Trinity, ppd.
Freeport vs. Gateway, ppd.
Saucon Valley vs. Notre Dame-Green Pond, ppd.
Sharpsville vs. Iroquois, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/