Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 47, New Knoxville 42

Akr. Manchester 66, Mogadore 49

Alliance Marlington 71, Ravenna SE 62

Anna 61, Russia 52

Ashland Crestview 45, Youngs. Valley Christian 38

Ashville Teays Valley 75, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 19

Baltimore Liberty Union 56, Circleville 41

Berlin Hiland 53, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47

Bloom-Carroll 66, Amanda-Clearcreek 37

Botkins 57, Sidney Fairlawn 19

Bradford 59, Sidney Lehman 48

Campbell Memorial 88, Berlin Center Western Reserve 58

Canfield 67, Poland Seminary 53

Chillicothe Unioto 64, Hillsboro 55

Cin. Mariemont 74, Georgetown 66

Day. Ponitz Tech. 70, Trotwood-Madison 63

Dublin Jerome 75, Dublin Scioto 46

Fairfield 71, Huber Hts. Wayne 70

Fayetteville-Perry 45, Greenfield McClain 39

Ft. Jennings 61, Lima Temple Christian 43

Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 37

Galion Northmor 51, Bellville Clear Fork 49

Garfield Hts. 62, Cle. Benedictine 46

Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 45

Glouster Trimble 61, Beverly Ft. Frye 34

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 52, Lisbon Beaver 41

Hamler Patrick Henry 59, Defiance Tinora 54, OT

Huntington, W.Va. 55, Proctorville Fairland 53

Jackson 64, Oak Hill 36

Johnstown 56, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49

Johnstown Northridge 47, Fredericktown 44

Kettering Fairmont 68, Troy 34

Lancaster Fairfield Union 47, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Latham Western 60, Peebles 35

Leipsic 44, Continental 43

Liberty Center 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 46, OT

Lima Shawnee 58, Coldwater 51

Lore City Buckeye Trail 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 38

Madonna, W.Va. 91, Beallsville 56

Magnolia Sandy Valley 59, Navarre Fairless 44

Mansfield Madison 33, Norwalk 30

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, St. Marys Memorial 41

Marion Elgin 49, Howard E. Knox 46

Marion Harding 61, Kenton 25

Massillon 66, Youngs. Ursuline 53

McArthur Vinton County 49, New Hope Christian 39

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 44

Medina Highland 57, Medina Buckeye 48

Mentor Lake Cath. 55, Painesville Harvey 34

Middlefield Cardinal 56, Brooklyn 43

N. Can. Hoover 60, Mogadore Field 29

New Bremen 56, Jackson Center 53

Pemberville Eastwood 66, Maumee 55

Richmond Hts. 64, Cle. Hts. 58

Salem 50, Canfield S. Range 45

Shadyside 71, Bridgeport 52

Shelby 64, Granville 56

St. Clairsville 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56

Steubenville 61, Martins Ferry 45

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 55

Tol. Cent. Cath. 55, Perrysburg 54

Versailles 80, Minster 46

Wauseon 43, Archbold 21

Wellsville 83, Richmond Edison 39

Westerville N. 64, Logan 31

Willard 56, Carey 46

Youngs. Liberty 65, Brookfield 58

1st Annual Holiday Hoopfest=

Bishop Ready 57, Heath 56

Hilliard Davidson 36, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Reynoldsburg 54, Worthington Kilbourne 46

Westerville S. 51, Cols. St. Charles 47

Wheelersburg 60, Rocky River 58, 2OT

NEO Christmas Showcase=

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Cle. Hts. 53

Princeton Holiday Classic=

Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 65, Cin. Princeton 62

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avon Lake vs. Bay Village Bay, ccd.

Bay Village Bay vs. Elyria, ccd.

Bedford vs. Beachwood, ppd.

Bishop Hartley vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

Delaware Buckeye Valley vs. Whitehall-Yearling, ppd.

Delta vs. Metamora Evergreen, ppd.

Gates Mills Hawken vs. Cle. St. Martin De Porres, ppd.

Grove City Cent. Crossing vs. Galloway Westland, ppd.

Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Warren Howland, ccd.

Louisville vs. Tallmadge, ccd.

Madison vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit, ppd.

New Madison Tri-Village vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.

Painesville Riverside vs. Willoughby S., ppd.

STVM vs. Cle. St. Ignatius, ccd.

Tipp City Bethel vs. N. Lewisburg Triad, ppd.

