Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 54, Mt. Zion 37
Burlington Central 61, Dundee-Crown 20
Cumberland 57, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 31
Downers North 38, Palatine 36
Glenbrook South 63, Waubonsie Valley 51
Hononegah 46, Rock Falls 15
Libertyville 45, Conant 28
Mascoutah 60, McGivney Catholic High School 38
Moline 65, Sterling 18
Mt. Zion 52, Cumberland 17
Nazareth 50, Crete-Monee 36
Rock Falls 54, Sterling 35
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47, Sullivan 39
Grant Tournament=
Deerfield 88, Grant 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Joliet Central vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, ccd.
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Pekin, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
