Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antietam 54, Daniel Boone 29

Archbishop Carroll 54, Executive Charter 50

Archbishop Ryan 57, Central Dauphin 48

Archbishop Ryan 57, Central Dauphin East 48

Avonworth 79, South Side 62

Bethel Park 39, Grove City 26

Bethlehem Liberty 57, Allentown Dieruff 50

Bishop Shanahan 43, Rustin 35

Blacklick Valley 73, Turkeyfoot Valley 58

Bloomsburg 61, Milton 42

Blue Ridge 62, Old Forge 61, OT

Butler 81, Hempfield Area 77

Central Bucks East 53, Central Bucks West 36

Central Martinsburg 62, Bellwood-Antis 39

Danville 66, Selinsgrove 60, OT

Dunmore 51, Western Wayne 30

Edison def. Benjamin Franklin, forfeit

Elizabethtown 48, Wyomissing 44

Ellwood City 66, Aliquippa 49

Emmaus 48, East Stroudsburg South 46

Engineering And Science 59, Overbrook 28

Erie Cathedral Prep 57, Pittsburgh Central Catholic 50

Fairview 81, Meadville 57

Fox Chapel 68, Seneca Valley 57

Garnet Valley 51, Unionville 43

Gateway 47, Mount Lebanon 46

General McLane 80, Titusville 32

Hamburg 52, Northern Lebanon 48

Hatboro-Horsham 54, Quakertown 43

Hazleton Area 47, Pottsville 41

Imhotep Charter 64, Neumann-Goretti 58

Jamestown 51, Maplewood 46

Kennett 56, Upper Darby 54

Manheim Township 69, Governor Mifflin 64

Mount Carmel 68, Midd-West 46

Mount Union 61, Huntingdon 49

Northampton 60, East Stroudsburg North 45

Palumbo 55, High School of the Future 40

Parkland 85, Pocono Mountain East 60

Penn Hills 56, Penn-Trafford 46

Penns Manor 72, Purchase Line 30

Quaker Valley 77, Lincoln Park Charter 74

Ridgway 48, Port Allegany 21

Roxborough 47, Freire Charter 46

Shamokin 64, Shikellamy 42

Souderton 64, Pennridge 42

South Philadelphia 57, Vaux Big Picture 22

Spring-Ford 49, Boyertown 37

String Theory Schools 73, Strawberry Mansion 56

United 64, River Valley 53

West York 58, Donegal 39

Westtown 53, St. Benedict’s, N.J. 41

Williamsport 60, Loyalsock 44

Wissahickon 50, New Hope-Solebury 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethlehem Freedom vs. Nazareth Area, ppd.

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Middletown, Del., ppd.

Cheltenham vs. New Hope-Solebury, ppd.

Easton vs. Bethlehem Catholic, ppd.

Phoenixville vs. Pope John Paul II, ppd.

Pleasant Valley vs. Allentown Allen, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/