Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 47, New Knoxville 42

Akr. Manchester 66, Mogadore 49

Anna 61, Russia 52

Bradford 59, Sidney Lehman 48

Canfield 67, Poland Seminary 53

Dublin Jerome 75, Dublin Scioto 46

Ft. Jennings 61, Lima Temple Christian 43

Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 37

Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 45

Hamler Patrick Henry 59, Defiance Tinora 54, OT

Johnstown 56, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49

Latham Western 60, Peebles 35

Madonna, W.Va. 91, Beallsville 56

Mansfield Madison 12, Norwalk 0

McArthur Vinton County 49, New Hope Christian 39

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 44

Medina Highland 57, Medina Buckeye 48

New Bremen 56, Jackson Center 53

Pemberville Eastwood 66, Maumee 55

Shadyside 71, Bridgeport 52

Shelby 64, Granville 56

St. Clairsville 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56

Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 55

Wauseon 43, Archbold 21

Westerville N. 64, Logan 31

1st Annual Holiday Hoopfest=

Bishop Ready 57, Heath 56

Hilliard Davidson 36, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33

Westerville S. 51, Cols. St. Charles 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop Hartley vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.

Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Warren Howland, ccd.

New Madison Tri-Village vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/