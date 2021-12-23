Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 47, New Knoxville 42
Akr. Manchester 66, Mogadore 49
Anna 61, Russia 52
Bradford 59, Sidney Lehman 48
Canfield 67, Poland Seminary 53
Dublin Jerome 75, Dublin Scioto 46
Ft. Jennings 61, Lima Temple Christian 43
Ft. Loramie 48, Houston 37
Gibsonburg 65, Tontogany Otsego 45
Hamler Patrick Henry 59, Defiance Tinora 54, OT
Johnstown 56, Zanesville W. Muskingum 49
Latham Western 60, Peebles 35
Madonna, W.Va. 91, Beallsville 56
Mansfield Madison 12, Norwalk 0
McArthur Vinton County 49, New Hope Christian 39
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 64, Van Wert Lincolnview 44
Medina Highland 57, Medina Buckeye 48
New Bremen 56, Jackson Center 53
Pemberville Eastwood 66, Maumee 55
Shadyside 71, Bridgeport 52
Shelby 64, Granville 56
St. Clairsville 69, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 56
Sugarcreek Garaway 59, Millersburg W. Holmes 55
Wauseon 43, Archbold 21
Westerville N. 64, Logan 31
1st Annual Holiday Hoopfest=
Bishop Ready 57, Heath 56
Hilliard Davidson 36, Plain City Jonathan Alder 33
Westerville S. 51, Cols. St. Charles 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bishop Hartley vs. Cols. Eastmoor, ccd.
Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Warren Howland, ccd.
New Madison Tri-Village vs. Ft. Recovery, ppd.
