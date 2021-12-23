Morales, Ford each score 15 to carry Wagner past Fairfield

Associated Press20

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Alex Morales and Elijah Ford each had 15 points as Wagner beat Fairfield 63-50 on Thursday.

Raekwon Rogers added 11 points and Will Martinez had 10 points for Wagner (6-2).

Caleb Green had 11 points for the Stags (8-5). Chris Maidoh added 10 points and Taj Benning had nine rebounds.

