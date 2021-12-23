Hawaii, USF meet in Diamond Head Classic

South Florida (4-6) vs. Hawaii (4-4)

Diamond Head Classic , SimpliFI Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and Hawaii are set to face off in the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii lost 68-54 to Vanderbilt in its most recent game, while South Florida fell 54-39 against Brigham Young in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Hawaii’s Noel Coleman has averaged 17.3 points while Jerome Desrosiers has put up 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds. For the Bulls, Caleb Murphy has averaged 12.2 points while Javon Greene has put up 9.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Murphy has had his hand in 41 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last five games. The freshman guard has 24 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rainbow Warriors have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Bulls. Hawaii has an assist on 44 of 75 field goals (58.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while South Florida has assists on 27 of 59 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout South Florida defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.1 percent, the 14th-best mark in the country. Hawaii has allowed opponents to shoot 43.9 percent from the field through eight games (ranked 253rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com