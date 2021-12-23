Christ’s Table open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Christ’s Table is making sure those in the community have a place to get a hot meal for the holiday.



They will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Executive Director Keely Warden said no one in the community should have to spend the holiday alone.



” We just want the community to know we’re here, we’re open and it’s important for people to have a place to go, we see that, we recognize that, and that’s why we are committed and dedicated to being here on the holiday.” said Warden.



She said being able to provide a hot meal during the holiday wouldn’t be possible without the support from the community.



” This is a time people get really busy and sometimes you forget it’s important to give not only monetarily but your time. We want to thank our dedicated volunteers that come and those that are home baking cookies and bringing in homemade cookies so those can be served on Christmas day will have Christmas just like you do at home.” said Warden.



Warden said not only will they be serving lunch but they will also be passing out stockings filled with goodies and there may even be a special visit from Santa.