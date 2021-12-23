Bones Found on Sevall St. Sent for Testing

Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury said bones found at the scene of a Sevall Street home are being sent away to a lab for testing.

Chief Coury said the bones discovered Tuesday in the garage area of 1002 Sevall Street don’t appear to be recent. They were found as demolition crews were doing a walk through of the property.

They contacted Zanesville Police who saw a bone that appeared to be a human femur and then found other bones. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was contacted to assist.



“They brought a cadaver dog in and searched the residence. They don’t believe there were any other hits from the cadaver dog or any signs of life or remains,” said Zanesville Police Chief Tony Coury.

An arrow was found in one of the bones. They bones are being sent to a lab where they’ll attempt to determine their age and where they might have come from.



“If it would be a missing person or missing and exploited person and they’re in the database, the national database they can probably match a DNA. I think it’s older than that, so it’s just going to be able to tell maybe a gender or a race that’s kind of where they’re going with it,” said Chief Coury.

Chief Coury said the home has been vacant for at least 10 years.