Bishops Silence Potential Upset Bid in Second Half

Court Zeppernick42

ZANESVILLE, Oh — Despite Miller’s boys basketball team only being 1-6 on the season entering the Thursday nights, pre-Christmas Eve matchup against Rosecrans, the Falcons didn’t play like it. Rosecrans, would rely on a strong second half to distance themselves to a 60-46 victory over Miller.

The Bishops Weston Hartman had 23 points and led Rosecrans in scoring and was an instrumental factor in the Bishops second half surge. Grady Labishak added 16 points. The Bishops also shot 85% from the foul line. Rosecrans captures their fifth victory of the season to advance to 5-3 overall. Miller falls to 1-7.

Rosecrans will take on John Marshall in Glen Dale West Virginia, Wednesday, December, 29th at 3:00pm.

Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

