Updated on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chilly. High 43°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cold. Low 37°

CHRISTMAS EVE: Scattered Rain Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 52°

DISCUSSION:

After a cold and frosty start to the day, we will see temperatures back to seasonal norms by the end of the afternoon, with highs in the lower 40s across SE Ohio. Skies will increasing clouds through the morning, and we will be mostly cloudy this afternoon. A slight chance for a stray shower will be possible this afternoon, but most of the region looks to be dry today.

More clouds and a stray shower chance will be with us during the overnight. Shower chances will be predominantly north of I-70, and once again most of the region appears to remain dry once again. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s for overnight lows.

More scattered rain shower chances will be with us on Christmas Eve, especially during the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be on the mild side, with highs in the lower 50s Friday afternoon.

A soggy and warm Christmas Day across SE Ohio, as highs will warm into the upper 50s to near 60!

We will see a break from the rain, and cool once again on Sunday, as highs top off in the upper 40s.

More rain and mild temperatures return as we begin the last week of 2021. Rain chances will be greatest on Monday and Tuesday, but still the chance lingers into the day on Wednesday. Highs will be well above average, with temperatures in the low to mid 50s Monday through the middle of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!

