Woods scores 26 to carry Bethesda past CS Northridge 82-80

Sports
Associated Press29

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Josiah Woods had 26 points as Bethesda ended its season-opening eight-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Cal State Northridge 82-80 on Wednesday.

Daniel Estes completed a three-point play with 38 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Sam Skipper had 18 points for Bethesda. Estes added 15 points and 14 rebounds, Christopher Blount had nine rebounds and Isaiah Burton had 10 assists.

Elijah Hardy scored a career-high 27 points for the Matadors (4-7). Darius Beane added 13 points and Atin Wright had 12 points and six assists.

Associated Press

