Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia 64, Scott, Ky. 44
Bluffton 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 39
Carey 68, Bucyrus 35
Casstown Miami E. 61, St. Paris Graham 56
Castalia Margaretta 61, Port Clinton 47
Cin. Deer Park 72, Cin. Shroder 44
Cin. Elder 71, Cin. Anderson 40
Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 55, OT
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 82, Cle. VASJ 57
Coldwater 59, New Knoxville 27
Collins Western Reserve 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 40
Cols. Upper Arlington 70, Newark Cath. 48
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 66, Stow-Munroe Falls 49
Day. Carroll 60, Cin. NW 38
Delaware Buckeye Valley 63, Ashland 61
Delaware Hayes 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 49
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 27
Elyria Cath. 62, Mansfield Sr. 53
Gahanna Lincoln 77, Groveport-Madison 43
Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53
Grove City 68, Cols. DeSales 46
Harrison 51, Cin. West Clermont 40
Highlands, Ky. 76, Cin. Taft 69
Hilliard Bradley 52, Westerville Cent. 45
Holland Springfield 53, Tol. Christian 44
Huron 81, Oak Harbor 51
Kalida 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 23
Leesburg Fairfield 71, Wellston 47
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Cols. St. Charles 50
Lima Perry 76, Elida 37
Lucasville Valley 78, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 46
Lyndhurst Brush 71, Cle. Hts. 53
Marysville 61, Mt. Vernon 59, 2OT
Milford Center Fairbanks 56, W. Jefferson 44
Millbury Lake 60, McComb 47
Monroeville 53, Ashland Crestview 35
Monroeville 53, Convoy Crestview 35
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Bucyrus Wynford 51
Neshannock, Pa. 57, Canfield S. Range 45
Newark 55, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48
Norwalk 40, Vermilion 32
Old Fort 57, Genoa Area 53
Parma Padua 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54
Pickerington Cent. 65, Cin. Woodward 52
Rossford 85, Fostoria 45
Russell, Ky. 49, Ironton 41
Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Shekinah Christian 38
Sycamore Mohawk 54, Attica Seneca E. 36
Thomas Worthington 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 44
Thornville Sheridan 50, Newark Licking Valley 45
Tiffin Calvert 55, Clyde 40
Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 57
Upper Sandusky 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 29
Vanlue 74, Morral Ridgedale 38
Vincent Warren 66, Marietta 28
Wapakoneta 37, Findlay Liberty-Benton 34
Waverly 69, Hurricane, W.Va. 59
Willard 58, Milan Edison 35
Wilmington 58, Morrow Little Miami 27
Youngs. Mooney 47, Salem 20
Princeton Holiday Classic=
Cin. Princeton 96, Mentor 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.
Maple Hts. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ccd.
Medina vs. Cle. Rhodes, ppd.
Parma Padua vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ppd.
Sandusky vs. Sandusky Perkins, ppd.
Twinsburg vs. Chesterland W. Geauga, ppd.
