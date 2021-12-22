Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 64, Scott, Ky. 44

Bluffton 56, Bloomdale Elmwood 39

Carey 68, Bucyrus 35

Casstown Miami E. 61, St. Paris Graham 56

Castalia Margaretta 61, Port Clinton 47

Cin. Deer Park 72, Cin. Shroder 44

Cin. Elder 71, Cin. Anderson 40

Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Lou. Fern Creek, Ky. 55, OT

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 82, Cle. VASJ 57

Coldwater 59, New Knoxville 27

Collins Western Reserve 59, Greenwich S. Cent. 40

Cols. Upper Arlington 70, Newark Cath. 48

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 66, Stow-Munroe Falls 49

Day. Carroll 60, Cin. NW 38

Delaware Buckeye Valley 63, Ashland 61

Delaware Hayes 51, Lewis Center Olentangy 49

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 60, Cols. Franklin Hts. 27

Elyria Cath. 62, Mansfield Sr. 53

Gahanna Lincoln 77, Groveport-Madison 43

Gates Mills Gilmour 65, Chagrin Falls Kenston 53

Grove City 68, Cols. DeSales 46

Harrison 51, Cin. West Clermont 40

Highlands, Ky. 76, Cin. Taft 69

Hilliard Bradley 52, Westerville Cent. 45

Holland Springfield 53, Tol. Christian 44

Huron 81, Oak Harbor 51

Kalida 61, Van Wert Lincolnview 23

Leesburg Fairfield 71, Wellston 47

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 51, Cols. St. Charles 50

Lima Perry 76, Elida 37

Lucasville Valley 78, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 46

Lyndhurst Brush 71, Cle. Hts. 53

Marysville 61, Mt. Vernon 59, 2OT

Milford Center Fairbanks 56, W. Jefferson 44

Millbury Lake 60, McComb 47

Monroeville 53, Ashland Crestview 35

Monroeville 53, Convoy Crestview 35

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 67, Bucyrus Wynford 51

Neshannock, Pa. 57, Canfield S. Range 45

Newark 55, Day. Chaminade Julienne 48

Norwalk 40, Vermilion 32

Old Fort 57, Genoa Area 53

Parma Padua 55, Rocky River Lutheran W. 54

Pickerington Cent. 65, Cin. Woodward 52

Rossford 85, Fostoria 45

Russell, Ky. 49, Ironton 41

Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Shekinah Christian 38

Sycamore Mohawk 54, Attica Seneca E. 36

Thomas Worthington 50, Sunbury Big Walnut 44

Thornville Sheridan 50, Newark Licking Valley 45

Tiffin Calvert 55, Clyde 40

Tiffin Columbian 67, Bellevue 57

Upper Sandusky 43, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 29

Vanlue 74, Morral Ridgedale 38

Vincent Warren 66, Marietta 28

Wapakoneta 37, Findlay Liberty-Benton 34

Waverly 69, Hurricane, W.Va. 59

Willard 58, Milan Edison 35

Wilmington 58, Morrow Little Miami 27

Youngs. Mooney 47, Salem 20

Princeton Holiday Classic=

Cin. Princeton 96, Mentor 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ccd.

Maple Hts. vs. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E., ccd.

Medina vs. Cle. Rhodes, ppd.

Parma Padua vs. Parma Hts. Holy Name, ppd.

Sandusky vs. Sandusky Perkins, ppd.

Twinsburg vs. Chesterland W. Geauga, ppd.

