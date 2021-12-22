Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 75, Dallas 69

Archbishop Ryan 71, West Philadelphia 59

Bedford 76, Central Cambria 73

Berks Catholic 68, Lancaster Mennonite 57

Bishop Carroll 58, Bishop McCort 31

Calvary Christian 64, Faith Christian Academy 55

Camp Hill Trinity 67, Camp Hill 60

Cedar Cliff 48, Red Land 18

Central Dauphin 58, Central Dauphin East 49

Central Martinsburg 59, Somerset 38

Chambersburg 63, Carlisle 38

Christopher Dock 59, Jenkintown 43

Clearfield 54, West Branch 39

Crestwood 45, Hanover Area 31

Exeter 65, Red Lion 60

Garden Spot 54, Penn Manor 33

Hershey 44, Palmyra 30

Highland-Warrenton, Va. 76, Allderdice 53

Leechburg 78, Jeannette 51

Lower Dauphin 55, Mechanicsburg 50

Middletown 57, Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49

Muncy 64, Montgomery 32

Neshaminy 47, Council Rock North 36

Neshannock 57, Canfield S. Range, Ohio 45

North Pocono 53, Elk Lake 34

Oley Valley 54, Kutztown 39

Palisades 71, Pen Argyl 47

Palmerton 54, Northern Lehigh 20

Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 60

Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Moshannon Valley 36

Pine Grove 39, Wyoming Seminary 30

Pittston Area 57, Wyoming Area 32

Richland 60, Forest Hills 32

Seneca 75, Youngsville 22

Shippensburg 72, West Perry 37

Southern Lehigh 36, Salisbury 35

Valley View 51, Wyoming Valley West 44

West Scranton 64, Lakeland 55

Wilkes-Barre Area 58, Nanticoke Area 52

Windber 62, Cambria Heights 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Great Valley vs. Cheltenham, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/