Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 56, Scranton Holy Cross 40

Apollo-Ridge 59, Ligonier Valley 47

Bishop McCort 69, Bishop Carroll 50

Cedar Cliff 56, Red Land 19

Derry 49, Leechburg 17

Fairview 47, Conneaut Area 26

Forest Hills 61, Richland 56

General McLane 45, Saegertown 34

Kennedy Catholic 41, Mercyhurst Prep 35

Mars 54, Knoch 49

Muncy 40, Montgomery 14

Northwestern Lehigh 53, Catasauqua 16

Palmerton 52, Northern Lehigh 24

Palmyra 34, Hershey 32

Penn Cambria 70, Greater Johnstown 22

Penn-Trafford 63, Hempfield Area 39

River Valley 53, United 52

Seneca Valley 59, Slippery Rock 27

Tyrone 45, Punxsutawney 26

Union Area 54, Aliquippa 17

West Middlesex 58, Grove City 29

West Perry 44, Shippensburg 32

Westmont Hilltop 66, Chestnut Ridge 41

Windber 38, Cambria Heights 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Camp Hill vs. Camp Hill Trinity, ppd.

Freeport vs. Gateway, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/