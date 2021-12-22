Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Clinton 69, Blue Ridge 18
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 54, Rockford Christian 51
Grayslake North 52, Harvest Christian Academy 45
Maine West 42, Waukegan 30
Metamora 70, Bloomington 48
Mount Olive 50, Piasa Southwestern 49
Normal Community 61, Collinsville 44
North Chicago 55, Zion Benton 27
Palatine 50, Libertyville 39
Plano 79, Somonauk 63
Richwoods 45, East Peoria 37
Shepard 65, Kennedy 53
South County 47, North Greene 7
Stillman Valley 51, Harvard 24
Yorkville Christian 94, Earlville 51
Hinsdale Central Tournament=
Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Willowbrook 59
Oswego East 56, Rockford Auburn 38
St. Rita 63, Lincoln Way Central 35
Stevenson 70, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46
Jacobs Tournament=
Barrington 50, Grayslake Central 39
Bartlett 84, Woodstock Marian 56
Cary-Grove 40, Grant 35
Crystal Lake South 84, Johnsburg 52
Larkin 54, Waubonsie Valley 37
Loyola 67, Streamwood 18
South Elgin 59, Prairie Ridge 49
St. Teresa Tournament=
ALAH 60, Hartsburg-Emden 31
