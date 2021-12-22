Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Clinton 69, Blue Ridge 18

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 54, Rockford Christian 51

Grayslake North 52, Harvest Christian Academy 45

Maine West 42, Waukegan 30

Metamora 70, Bloomington 48

Mount Olive 50, Piasa Southwestern 49

Normal Community 61, Collinsville 44

North Chicago 55, Zion Benton 27

Palatine 50, Libertyville 39

Plano 79, Somonauk 63

Richwoods 45, East Peoria 37

Shepard 65, Kennedy 53

South County 47, North Greene 7

Stillman Valley 51, Harvard 24

Yorkville Christian 94, Earlville 51

Hinsdale Central Tournament=

Homewood-Flossmoor 75, Willowbrook 59

Oswego East 56, Rockford Auburn 38

St. Rita 63, Lincoln Way Central 35

Stevenson 70, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 46

Jacobs Tournament=

Barrington 50, Grayslake Central 39

Bartlett 84, Woodstock Marian 56

Cary-Grove 40, Grant 35

Crystal Lake South 84, Johnsburg 52

Larkin 54, Waubonsie Valley 37

Loyola 67, Streamwood 18

South Elgin 59, Prairie Ridge 49

St. Teresa Tournament=

ALAH 60, Hartsburg-Emden 31

