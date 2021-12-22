Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 38, Clyde 30

Beloit W. Branch 56, Minerva 20

Berea-Midpark 50, Grafton Midview 49

Canal Fulton Northwest 54, Akr. Manchester 14

Cardington-Lincoln 54, Mt. Gilead 37

Chagrin Falls Kenston 45, Mayfield 30

Cin. Sycamore 44, Lebanon 36

Columbia Station Columbia 45, Oberlin Firelands 30

Danville 68, Howard E. Knox 54

Dresden Tri-Valley 56, Dublin Jerome 36

Fayetteville-Perry 46, Bethel-Tate 28

Findlay 81, Tol. Scott 11

Galion Northmor 70, Galion 30

Garfield Hts. Trinity 56, Hudson 54

Granville 42, Hilliard Davidson 37

Greenville 49, Piqua 29

Hamilton Ross 37, Middletown Madison Senior 31

Harrod Allen E. 61, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35

Ironton 61, Raceland, Ky. 43

LaGrange Keystone 55, Lorain Clearview 19

Lancaster Fairfield Union 46, Zanesville W. Muskingum 32

Leavittsburg LaBrae 48, Windham 25

Logan 44, Lewis Center Olentangy 38

Madison 73, Ashtabula Lakeside 26

Malvern 48, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

Miamisburg 51, Springboro 44

Milford Center Fairbanks 64, Cedarville 29

Miller City 63, Van Wert Lincolnview 41

N. Can. Hoover 58, Medina 47

New Middletown Spring. 46, Columbiana 30

Oak Hill 41, Gallipolis Gallia 31

Parkersburg, W.Va. 64, Marietta 47

Perry 41, Mentor 28

Piketon 51, Greenfield McClain 35

Portsmouth 65, Mowrystown Whiteoak 42

Rayland Buckeye 44, Barnesville 38

Richmond Edison 45, Wellsville 23

Riverside Stebbins 58, Xenia 48

Sidney 55, W. Carrollton 54

Tol. Cent. Cath. 36, Perrysburg 31

W. Union 60, Georgetown 23

Warren Champion 47, Struthers 42

Warren Howland 67, Cortland Maplewood 35

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Wellston 37

Wooster Triway 44, Massillon Tuslaw 28

Worthington Christian 81, Mt. Orab Western Brown 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barberton vs. Akr. Firestone, ccd.

Rocky River Magnificat vs. Wadsworth, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/