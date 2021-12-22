Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 63, Reavis 33

Aurora (East) 59, DeKalb 55

Belvidere 59, North Boone 30

Bensenville (Fenton) 60, Woodstock 44

Bloomington 58, Rantoul 56

Breese Central 54, Freeburg 50

Bureau Valley 67, Galva 50

Carlinville 41, Pawnee 14

Carlyle 56, Red Bud 53, OT

Carterville 51, Herrin 45

Casey-Westfield 49, Altamont 48

Catlin (Salt Fork) 68, Chrisman 26

Cerro Gordo 56, Fisher 28

Chester 67, Sparta 50

Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 66, Chicago (Alcott) 42

Chicago Ag Science 70, Clemente 43

Chicago Mt. Carmel 62, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 34

Christopher 55, Waltonville 40

Cisne 57, North Clay 55

Colfax Ridgeview 61, Dwight 57

Columbia 79, Roxana 33

Concord (Triopia) 66, Barry (Western) 45

Dieterich 64, Lawrenceville 46

DuQuoin 76, Anna-Jonesboro 54

Eisenhower 51, Champaign Central 38

Eldorado 50, Carrier Mills 46

Elmwood 72, Stark County 47

Evangel Christian, Ky. 60, De La Salle 42

Farina South Central 68, Sandoval 58

Flora 41, Carmi White County 36, OT

Fulton 71, Warren 23

Galena 67, Pearl City 26

Galesburg 70, Kewanee 48

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 51, Sycamore 30

Gilman Iroquois West 40, Watseka (coop) 32

Grant Park 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 52

Grayslake North 56, Stillman Valley 45

Harvest Christian Academy 49, Harvard 26

Highland 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, OT

Kankakee (McNamara) 50, Milford 40

LaSalle-Peru 54, Sandwich 40

Lanark Eastland 66, Forreston 34

Lemont 70, Minooka 47

Liberty 53, Illini West (Carthage) 45

Lincoln 33, Chatham Glenwood 27

Litchfield 61, Calvary 52

Marengo 77, Freeport 57

Maroa-Forsyth 39, LeRoy 33

Massac County 65, Calloway Co., Ky. 61

Metamora 67, Normal University 47

Moline 95, Urbana 62

Momence 68, Wilmington 38

Monmouth-Roseville 52, Quincy Notre Dame 49

Morton 59, Stanford Olympia 20

Mount Vernon 55, Cahokia 35

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 60, Calhoun 22

Murphysboro 78, Cairo 40

Nashville 34, Pinckneyville 29

Neoga 51, Shelbyville 28

New Athens 60, Lebanon 30

Newton 56, Charleston 40

North Little Rock, Ark. 74, Whitney Young 69

Olney (Richland County) 39, Effingham St. Anthony 35

Ottawa Marquette 64, Rock Island Alleman 32

Pana 64, Auburn 49

Peotone 51, Hoopeston Area High School 41

Plainfield North 63, Lincoln Way West 40

Pleasant Plains 67, Bloomington Central Catholic 59, OT

Polo 46, Oregon 40

Princeton 67, Dixon 63

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 65, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 46

Raymond Lincolnwood 36, Bunker Hill 35

Robinson 73, Wayne City 49

Rock Falls 58, Sterling Newman 54

Rockford Guilford 48, Belvidere North 41

Salem 64, East Alton-Wood River 27

Schurz 54, Collins Academy 42

Sesser-Valier 52, Bluford Webber 40

St. Elmo 52, Moweaqua Central A&M 43

St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Bismarck-Henning 37

St. Viator 55, Hersey 50

Taylorville 53, Effingham 46, 2OT

Tolono Unity 66, Paris 24

Tuscola 44, Arcola 28

Williamsville 52, Athens 47

Winchester (West Central) 58, South County 25

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Okaw Valley 36

Winnebago 49, Lena-Winslow 34

JWCC Tournament=

Clopton, Mo. 49, Mendon Unity 43

St. Teresa Tournament=

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 61, Heyworth 54

Decatur St. Teresa 65, Hartsburg-Emden 29

Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 59

Mt. Pulaski 58, ALAH 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Edinburg (Coop) BK vs. North Greene, ccd.

Fenwick vs. Antioch, ccd.

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) vs. Fieldcrest, ppd.

Joliet Catholic vs. Manteno, ppd.

Lisle (Benet Academy) vs. York, ccd.

Mundelein vs. Round Lake, ppd.

Prospect vs. Niles North, ppd.

Thornwood vs. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/