Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton 45, Quincy 33

Armstrong 53, Fithian Oakwood 45

Benton 41, Massac County 23

Brimfield 50, Dunlap 35

DuQuoin 49, Bluford Webber 26

Galena 67, Fulton 13

Gilman Iroquois West 62, Danville Schlarman 18

Goreville 69, Elverado 24

Kenwood 65, J.K. Mullen, Colo. 54

Lincoln 55, Chatham Glenwood 21

Marion 44, Harrisburg 30

Marist 66, Edwardsville 63

Maroa-Forsyth 39, LeRoy 33

Metamora 29, Dixon 22

Moline 51, Rockridge 49, OT

Mt. Zion 54, Shelbyville 53

Normal University 43, Maine East 22

Normal West 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 41

Orangeville 41, South Beloit 6

Oregon 55, Indian Creek 45

Orr 45, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 11

Pope County 38, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 35

Prairie Ridge 49, Round Lake 38

Triad 49, Mascoutah 39

Valor Christian, Colo. 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 43

Winnebago 60, Lena-Winslow 23

Woodstock Marian 43, Lakes Community 28

JWCC Tournament=

Mendon Unity 81, Clopton, Mo. 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Joliet West vs. Romeoville, ccd.

Metea Valley vs. Kaneland, ccd.

