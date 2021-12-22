Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton 45, Quincy 33
Armstrong 53, Fithian Oakwood 45
Benton 41, Massac County 23
Brimfield 50, Dunlap 35
DuQuoin 49, Bluford Webber 26
Galena 67, Fulton 13
Gilman Iroquois West 62, Danville Schlarman 18
Goreville 69, Elverado 24
Kenwood 65, J.K. Mullen, Colo. 54
Lincoln 55, Chatham Glenwood 21
Marion 44, Harrisburg 30
Marist 66, Edwardsville 63
Maroa-Forsyth 39, LeRoy 33
Metamora 29, Dixon 22
Moline 51, Rockridge 49, OT
Mt. Zion 54, Shelbyville 53
Normal University 43, Maine East 22
Normal West 53, Bartonville (Limestone) 41
Orangeville 41, South Beloit 6
Oregon 55, Indian Creek 45
Orr 45, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 11
Pope County 38, Ballard Memorial, Ky. 35
Prairie Ridge 49, Round Lake 38
Triad 49, Mascoutah 39
Valor Christian, Colo. 56, Homewood-Flossmoor 43
Winnebago 60, Lena-Winslow 23
Woodstock Marian 43, Lakes Community 28
JWCC Tournament=
Mendon Unity 81, Clopton, Mo. 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Joliet West vs. Romeoville, ccd.
Metea Valley vs. Kaneland, ccd.
___
