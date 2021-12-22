Dale Sentenced in Attempted Kidnapping Case

A man who plead guilty last month to attempted kidnapping, rape, felonious assault and domestic violence was sentenced Wednesday.

Thomas Dale was sentenced to 21 years in prison, 14 mandatory and a maximum sentence of 26 and a half years. Judge Mark Fleegle said Dale is now classified as a violent offender and a Tier III sex offender, with five years mandatory post release control.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said the charges stem from an incident at Dale’s residence in Roseville in August of 2021. A 10-month old child was in the home at the time.

Authorities said over the course of several hours, Dale terrorized four different victims, raping a woman, brutally beat another man, breaking his ribs and eye socket. He then shot an AR-15 into the floor of the home, threatening to kill him.

Dale threatened to kill the man and woman and their family members if they reported the crime. Other recipients of his rage included two family members, whom he also assaulted and threatened to kill.

The prosecutor’s office said the motive appears to be related to believing that someone in the home had stolen his drugs.