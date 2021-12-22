Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 45, Harrisburg 37

Audenried 64, Freire Charter 35

Austin 56, Cameron County 51, OT

Avonworth 44, South Allegheny 18

Bangor 50, Salisbury 24

Beaver Area 48, New Castle 24

Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34

Bellwood-Antis 67, United 62

Bensalem 50, Council Rock North 43

Bentworth 37, Washington 33

Berwick 48, Forest City 10

Big Spring 55, Boiling Springs 32

Bishop Carroll 60, Greater Johnstown 28

Blackhawk 78, Hopewell 29

Bloomsburg 53, Millville 34

Brentwood 40, East Allegheny 18

Brockway 48, Moniteau 34

Brownsville 42, McGuffey 39

Bucktail 44, Meadowbrook Christian 23

Cambridge Springs 44, Northwestern 31

Cardinal O’Hara 57, Conestoga 21

Catasauqua 40, Southern Lehigh 34

Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 27

Central Columbia 38, Milton 33

Central Mountain 34, Lewisburg 23

Central Valley 43, Quaker Valley 33

Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34

Chestnut Ridge 46, Bishop Guilfoyle 44

Clymer Central, N.Y. 35, Corry 21

Cochranton 49, Girard 45

Conestoga Valley 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 36

Cornell 37, Leechburg 21

Coudersport 40, Port Allegany 27

Cumberland Valley 30, Central Dauphin 28

Dallas 53, Lackawanna Trail 25

East Stroudsburg South 52, Delaware Valley 37

Eastern York 73, Bermudian Springs 61

Elk County Catholic 45, Kane Area 23

Forest Hills 59, Bedford 49

Frankford 52, West Philadelphia 33

Franklin 66, Titusville 9

Freeport 36, Deer Lakes 31

Garden Spot 44, Ephrata 41

Geibel Catholic 42, Jeannette 37

Gratz 55, Philadelphia Northeast 23

Grove City 47, Mercer 32

Hanover Area 32, Northwest Area 29

Harbor Creek 46, Seneca 35

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 56, East Pennsboro 24

Hatboro-Horsham 50, Bristol 11

Hickory 55, Farrell 54

Highlands 50, Derry 32

Hollidaysburg 58, Dubois 29

James Buchanan 54, Shippensburg 28

Juniata 41, Halifax 30

Kennedy Catholic 55, Erie McDowell 44

Keystone Oaks 59, Steel Valley 52

Knoch 59, Burrell 23

Line Mountain 36, East Juniata 25

Loyalsock 72, Towanda 50

Mapletown 45, Carmichaels 29

Maplewood 69, Greenville 53

Marian Catholic 42, Wyoming Seminary 15

Mars 65, Fox Chapel 59

Mechanicsburg 47, Red Land 37

Mifflin County 57, Lower Dauphin 40

Montour 62, Ambridge 24

Montoursville 62, Jersey Shore 58

Moon 53, Indiana 50, OT

Mount Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26

Neshaminy 61, Harry S. Truman 28

Neshannock 63, Sewickley Academy 21

Neumann 44, Columbia-Montour 11

North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27

Northeast Bradford 52, Athens 46

Northern Potter 48, Smethport 26

Norwin 61, Pine-Richland 35

Oley Valley 63, Kutztown 39

Otto-Eldred 50, Oswayo 13

Palmerton 66, Moravian Academy 41

Pennsbury 64, Council Rock South 36

Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Riverside 16

Richland 53, Central Cambria 23

Ridgway 31, Bradford 17

Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35

Rochester 73, Freedom Area 56

Roxborough 35, Rush 30

Sankofa Freedom 30, Philadelphia High School for Girls 24

Schuylkill Valley 43, Hamburg 21

Scranton Holy Cross 58, West Scranton 32

Scranton Prep 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

Selinsgrove 49, Bellefonte 23

Seton-LaSalle 58, Bishop Canevin 49

Shamokin 53, Midd-West 23

Sharpsville 47, Portersville Christian 36

Souderton 38, North Penn 33

South Fayette 48, Gateway 28

South Williamsport 43, Minersville 29

Southmoreland 51, Ligonier Valley 20

St. Marys 53, Johnsonburg 41

String Theory Schools 33, Parkway West 29

Thomas Jefferson 64, Albert Gallatin 53

Trinity 80, Laurel Highlands 14

Union 50, Shenango 48, OT

Venango 51, Youngsville 32

West Greene 62, California 29

Williamsport 51, Holy Redeemer 49

Wilson 22, Saucon Valley 17

Wissahickon 65, Norristown 25

Wyoming Area 50, Mountain View 9

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheltenham vs. Academy Park, ppd.

Commodore Perry vs. Meadville, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/