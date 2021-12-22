Boise State pulls away in final 2 minutes, beats WSU 58-52

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Abu Kigab scored 19 points and Boise State pulled away in the final two minutes to beat Washington State 58-52 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

The game was tied at 42 before Tyson Degenhart made two free throws and a 3-pointer to help give Boise State a 49-45 lead with 2:03 remaining. Washington State pulled to 49-47 but the Broncos shot 9 of 10 from the line to end it.

Kigab was 5 of 11 from the floor and made 9 of 11 free throws. Marcus Shaver Jr. added 15 points for the Broncos (9-4). Degenhart, a freshman forward from Spokane, Wash., finished with 11 points.

Tyrell Roberts scored 16 points to lead Washington State (8-5). Andrej Jakimovski had 11 points and matched a career best with 12 rebounds. Noah Williams also had 11 points. The Cougars shot 26% (9 of 35) in the second half and 60% (9 of 15) overall from the free-throw line.

Boise State plays at home against Fresno State on Tuesday to start its Mountain West Conference schedule. The Cougars return to Pac-12 play hosting in-state rival Washington next Wednesday.

Washington State leads the series 4-3 and had won the previous two meetings in 2006 and 2007. Since 1995, the Cougars are 18-19 at the Spokane Arena.

