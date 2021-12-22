A New Look for the Holidays

Some local children are getting a fresh look for the holidays thanks to a local business and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Zanesville.

Prince’s Barber Academy in downtown Zanesville opened their doors to those in the program to give them a chance to get a free haircut. The Academy jumped on the idea after it was presented to them by the organization’s executive director Katie Mainini.

“She actually just reached out to us and asked us if we could be a part of it and we jumped right on top of it. So, I told her what ever else we can do to help we’re always here,” explained Administrative Director of Prince’s Barber Academy Travis Campbell.

Campbell said the event is a great way to give to the community and they’ve received a lot of positive feedback.



“The students are really excited to be a part of this. The parents have been giving us great feedback. We’ve gotten phone calls and thank you letters, Christmas cards everybody is excited,” said Campbell.

The free haircuts took place both Wednesday and this past Saturday.

