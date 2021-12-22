Updated on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Spotty AM Flurry. Decreasing Clouds. Colder. High 35°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold & Frosty. Low 20°

THURSDAY: Stray Rain Shower. Mostly Cloudy. Not as Cold. High 45°

DISCUSSION:

A cold and breezy mid-week across SE Ohio, with highs in the low to mid 30s today. Wind Chills will be in the low to mid 20s at times, as sustained winds will be 5 to 15, with gusts of 25 at times. Skies will feature more clouds this morning, but we will see more sunshine return to the region this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with cold and frosty conditions. Lows will bottom out into the lower 20s.

Skies will see clouds returning as we head into the day on Thursday. A slight chance for a stray rain shower will return, mainly by the mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the low to mid 40s Thursday afternoon.

As we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, temperatures will be well above average, with highs in the low to mid 50s! Scattered rain shower chances will move in on Christmas Eve and will linger into Christmas Day.

We will cool slightly on Sunday, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50, along with a spotty shower chance. More rain will be on the way as we head into the final week of 2021, with highs in the lower 50s on Monday. We will cool back into the mid 40s by Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

