Zanesville Police Chief Releases Statement about Off-Duty Accident

Zanesville, Ohio, Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Tony Coury, Chief of Police, Zanesville Police Department

On November 14, 2021, I suffered an injury to my finger after a gun I was cleaning was discharged inside my personal home. I believed the weapon to be empty at the time and regrettably failed to double check prior to disassembling the weapon. This was a private firearm, not my service weapon. I was not on duty at the time of the incident.

It has come to my attention this situation will soon be released for purposes of tabloid-like journalism. I believe this is a private matter, but if it must be shared, I want my voice heard.

I have carried a weapon to protect our Country as a Marine, our City as a law enforcement officer, and myself every day for the past 30 years. I am a certified Glock Armor Weapons’ instructor and have dedicated much of my life to teaching and enforcing gun safety. If anything good can come of this experience—it is an important reminder to never become complacent with firearm safety. Experience is no substitute for caution. While I’m embarrassed by the incident, I remain incredibly grateful to be celebrating the holidays with my family and continuing my service to our community.

I thank you in advance for your support.