Zanesville Falls to West Holmes in Girls Basketball

ZANESVILLE, O.H.- After trailing at halftime, the Zanesville Blue Devils looked to take the lead but the West Holmes Knights proved to be too much on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Melanie Fair and Zaylie Shultz scored key baskets while the entire Knights team played tough defense on Zanesville.

The Blue Devils started to make a comeback when K’Andrea Sowers made a couple baskets followed by a Rylee McCuen three-pointer. Also, the tenacious rebounding of Kylie Osborne and Alexis Barnett gave Zanesville plenty of opportunities to score.

The Blue Devils had their comeback hopes dashed away as they fell to West Holmes 45-35.