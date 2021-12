Tuesday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Tuesday College Football Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Boise, Idaho

Kent State vs. Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Frisco Bowl Frisco, Texas

No. 24 UTSA vs. San Diego St., 7:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s Basketball

No. 7 Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

No. 9 Iowa St. vs. Chicago St., 7 p.m.

No. 10 Alabama vs. Davidson, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Michigan St. vs. Oakland, 7:30 p.m.

No. 18 Xavier at No. 23 Villanova, 7 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Maryland at Coppin St., 11 a.m.

No. 13 Georgia vs. South Alabama, Noon

No. 15 Iowa vs IUPUI, 3 p.m.

No. 16 Duke vs. Charleston Southern, Noon

No. 17 Georgia Tech vs. Boston U., 1 p.m.

No. 18 South Florida vs. Mississippi, 1:15 p.m.

No. 19 BYU at Montana St., 9 p.m.

No. 21 LSU vs. Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

No. 24 Ohio St. at San Diego St. 4 p.m.

No. 25 North Carolina vs. Alabama St., 1 p.m.

NBA

Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

NFL

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

NHL

Tampa Bay at Vegas, 10 p.m.