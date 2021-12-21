Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew 63, Reavis 33
Aurora (East) 59, DeKalb 55
Belvidere 59, North Boone 30
Bensenville (Fenton) 60, Woodstock 44
Bloomington 58, Rantoul 56
Breese Central 54, Freeburg 50
Bureau Valley 67, Galva 50
Carlinville 41, Pawnee 14
Carlyle 56, Red Bud 53, OT
Carterville 51, Herrin 45
Casey-Westfield 49, Altamont 48
Catlin (Salt Fork) 68, Chrisman 26
Cerro Gordo 56, Fisher 28
Chester 67, Sparta 50
Chicago (Noble Street Charter) 66, Chicago (Alcott) 42
Chicago Ag Science 70, Clemente 43
Chicago Mt. Carmel 62, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 34
Christopher 55, Waltonville 40
Cisne 57, North Clay 55
Colfax Ridgeview 61, Dwight 57
Columbia 79, Roxana 33
Concord (Triopia) 66, Barry (Western) 45
Dieterich 64, Lawrenceville 46
DuQuoin 76, Anna-Jonesboro 54
Eisenhower 51, Champaign Central 38
Eldorado 50, Carrier Mills 46
Elmwood 72, Stark County 47
Evangel Christian, Ky. 60, De La Salle 42
Farina South Central 68, Sandoval 58
Flora 41, Carmi White County 36, OT
Fulton 71, Warren 23
Galena 67, Pearl City 26
Galesburg 70, Kewanee 48
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 51, Sycamore 30
Gilman Iroquois West 40, Watseka (coop) 32
Grayslake North 56, Stillman Valley 45
Harvest Christian Academy 49, Harvard 26
Highland 54, Bethalto Civic Memorial 51, OT
LaSalle-Peru 54, Sandwich 40
Lanark Eastland 66, Forreston 34
Lemont 70, Minooka 47
Liberty 53, Illini West (Carthage) 45
Lincoln 33, Chatham Glenwood 27
Litchfield 61, Calvary 52
Maroa-Forsyth 39, LeRoy 33
Massac County 65, Calloway Co., Ky. 61
Metamora 67, Normal University 47
Moline 95, Urbana 62
Momence 68, Wilmington 38
Monmouth-Roseville 52, Quincy Notre Dame 49
Morton 59, Stanford Olympia 20
Mount Vernon 55, Cahokia 35
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 60, Calhoun 22
Murphysboro 78, Cairo 40
Nashville 34, Pinckneyville 29
Neoga 51, Shelbyville 28
New Athens 60, Lebanon 30
Newton 56, Charleston 40
North Little Rock, Ark. 74, Whitney Young 69
Olney (Richland County) 39, Effingham St. Anthony 35
Ottawa Marquette 64, Rock Island Alleman 32
Pana 64, Auburn 49
Peotone 51, Hoopeston Area High School 41
Plainfield North 63, Lincoln Way West 40
Pleasant Plains 67, Bloomington Central Catholic 59, OT
Polo 46, Oregon 40
Princeton 67, Dixon 63
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 65, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 46
Raymond Lincolnwood 36, Bunker Hill 35
Robinson 73, Wayne City 49
Rock Falls 58, Sterling Newman 54
Rockford Guilford 48, Belvidere North 41
Salem 64, East Alton-Wood River 27
Sesser-Valier 52, Bluford Webber 40
St. Elmo 52, Moweaqua Central A&M 43
St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Bismarck-Henning 37
St. Viator 55, Hersey 50
Taylorville 53, Effingham 46, 2OT
Tolono Unity 66, Paris 24
Tuscola 44, Arcola 28
Williamsville 52, Athens 47
Winchester (West Central) 58, South County 25
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Okaw Valley 36
Winnebago 49, Lena-Winslow 34
JWCC Tournament=
Clopton, Mo. 49, Mendon Unity 43
St. Teresa Tournament=
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 61, Heyworth 54
Decatur St. Teresa 65, Hartsburg-Emden 29
Maroa-Forsyth 70, Riverton 59
Mt. Pulaski 58, ALAH 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Edinburg (Coop) BK vs. North Greene, ccd.
Fenwick vs. Antioch, ccd.
Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) vs. Fieldcrest, ppd.
Joliet Catholic vs. Manteno, ppd.
Lisle (Benet Academy) vs. York, ccd.
Mundelein vs. Round Lake, ppd.
Prospect vs. Niles North, ppd.
Thornwood vs. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.), ppd.
