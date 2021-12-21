Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 62, Hatboro-Horsham 44

Allderdice 72, West Mifflin 49

Allentown Central Catholic 59, Northampton 45

Apollo-Ridge 58, Steel Valley 46

Armstrong 36, Plum 30

Belle Vernon 71, Yough 46

Belmont Charter 36, Hardy Williams Charter 32

Bentworth 46, Propel Montour High School 42

Berks Catholic 72, Governor Mifflin 70

Bethel Park 68, Pittsburgh Obama 49

Blackhawk 74, Hopewell 26

Bloomsburg 67, Central Columbia 36

Bodine 66, Motivation 57

Brentwood 76, Waynesburg Central 44

Brownsville 60, McGuffey 57, 2OT

Burrell 66, Knoch 56

Carmichaels 61, Geibel Catholic 56

Cedar Crest 58, Penn Manor 50

Central Bucks South 69, Central Bucks East 57

Central Bucks West 58, Pennridge 54

Central Mountain 66, Montoursville 53

Connellsville 69, Indiana 57

Coudersport 59, Port Allegany 53

Dallastown Area 51, Northeastern 49

Deer Lakes 46, Freeport 41

E. Palestine, Ohio 46, Beaver County Christian 39

ELCO 50, Northern Lebanon 39

East Stroudsburg South 48, Allentown Dieruff 34

Eastern York 64, Susquehannock 50

Edison 61, Nueva Esperanza 56

Emmaus 58, Whitehall 57

Exeter 62, Twin Valley 41

Fairview 67, General McLane 44

Farrell 52, Reynolds 51

Fox Chapel 59, Baldwin 50

Franklin 92, Greenville 33

Franklin Learning Center 58, Mastery Charter School Thomas Campus 53

Garnet Valley 63, Upper Darby 59

Grove City 77, Wilmington 27

Harman, W.Va. 62, Salisbury-Elk Lick 33

Hazleton Area 59, Nanticoke Area 39

Hempfield 45, Manheim Township 26

Hickory 75, Sharpsville 56

Highlands 86, Hampton 53

Imhotep Charter 80, Gratz 38

Kennedy Catholic 79, Lakeview 48

Keystone Oaks 69, Burgettstown 63

Lampeter-Strasburg 53, Lancaster Catholic 41

Las Vegas, Nev. 58, Constitution 56

Lebanon 47, Elizabethtown 42

Leechburg 62, Springdale 52

Ligonier Valley 79, East Allegheny 65

Lincoln Park Charter 98, Beaver Area 46

Littlestown 60, Fairfield 32

Manheim Central 62, Garden Spot 53

Mars 88, Shaler 62

Masterman 50, KIPP Dubois 38

McKeesport 51, Kiski Area 48, OT

Millersburg 52, Juniata 44

Montour 65, Ambridge 35

Mount Carmel 66, Milton 34

Mount Pleasant 46, South Park 43

Nazareth Area 80, East Stroudsburg North 68

New Brighton 65, Elwood City Riverside 49

New Oxford 74, York 63

North Allegheny 56, Mount Lebanon 48

North Clarion 52, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 40

North Hills 65, Seneca Valley 33

Northern Cambria 54, Cambria Heights 51

Northwest Area 44, Forest City 28

Octorara 55, Donegal 49

Parkland 76, Allentown Allen 41

Penn Charter 46, La Salle 42

Penn Hills 68, Greater Latrobe 57

Philadelphia Central 46, Overbrook 17

Pine-Richland 69, Butler 59

Pittsburgh North Catholic 101, Derry 26

Pottsville 71, Blue Mountain 55

Quaker Valley 60, Central Valley 32

Reading 64, West Lawn Wilson 36

Red Lion 59, Central York 41

Redbank Valley 59, Karns City 39

Roberto Clemente Charter 83, Moravian Academy 36

SLA Beeber 68, Fels 52

Saegertown 56, North East 50

Sayre Area 66, Hill Freedman 52

Schuylkill Valley 47, Hamburg 36

Science Leadership Center City 43, Parkway Northwest 34

Scranton Holy Cross 61, Blue Ridge 52

Serra Catholic 62, Chartiers-Houston 47

Shamokin 64, Selinsgrove 51

Solanco 57, Cocalico 43

South Allegheny 62, Valley 34

South Fayette 75, Ringgold 53

South Philadelphia 71, Frankford 70

South Side 86, Freedom Area 44

Spring Grove 60, South Western 49

Strawberry Mansion 44, Freire Charter 38

Swenson 67, Elverson 53

Union Area 62, Shenango 49

Uniontown 57, Southmoreland 56

United 59, Penns Valley 45

Upper Merion 68, Pottstown 44

Upper Moreland 31, Springfield Montco 30

Wallenpaupack 52, Dunmore 42

Warwick 53, Conestoga Valley 38

Washington 92, Bethlehem Center 28

West Chester East 67, Coatesville 61

West Middlesex 60, Commodore Perry 18

West Philadelphia 86, Palumbo 65

West York 56, York Suburban 55, OT

William Tennent 65, New Hope-Solebury 40

Wissahickon 61, Quakertown 42

Woodland Hills 51, Franklin Regional 49

