Three Arrested in Drug Case







Two women and a man face charges in Coshocton County after an investigation into the trafficking in drugs.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Abigail Scurlock and 21-year-old Damian Smith both from Frazeysburg and 40-year-old Alexis Green from Dresden were all charged Monday with aggravated trafficking in drugs.

The sheriff’s office said the three were arrested December 16 after a large amount of drugs and cash were seized as the result of the investigation.

