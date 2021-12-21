Swain, Yale host Howard

Howard (6-5) vs. Yale (6-7)

John J. Lee Amphitheater, New Haven, Connecticut; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Elijah Hawkins and Howard will battle Azar Swain and Yale. The freshman Hawkins is averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 assists over the last five games. Swain, a senior, has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.8 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Swain, Jalen Gabbidon and Eze Dike have combined to score 48 percent of Yale’s points this season. For Howard, Kyle Foster, Randall Brumant and Tai Bibbs have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Bison points over their last five.EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Hawkins has connected on 28.9 percent of the 38 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Howard is a perfect 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.3 percent or less. The Bison are 0-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELL: Howard has lost its last four road games, scoring 71.8 points, while allowing 82.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Yale has attempted the second-most free throws among all Ivy League teams. The Bulldogs have averaged 17.6 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com