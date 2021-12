A former Muskingum County Most Wanted Suspect is sentenced in Common Pleas Court.

Judge Kelly Cottrill ordered Nathaniel Shumate to spend one more month in prison after pleading guilty last month to theft, possession of drugs methamphetamine, possession of drugs fentanyl related compound and possession of drugs heroin.

Shumate must also forfeit the U.S. currency seized in the case. Judge Cottrill also said Shumate could be on post release control for up to two years.