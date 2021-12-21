Reeves scores 21 to lead Illinois St. past UTSA 81-64

Sports
Associated Press21

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Antonio Reeves had 21 points as Illinois State beat UTSA 81-64 on Tuesday.

Sy Chatman had 17 points for Illinois State (8-5), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josiah Strong added 12 points. Mark Freeman had 10 points.

Jacob Germany had 17 points for the Roadrunners (6-6). Dhieu Deing added 13 points. Christian Tucker had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Nketiah treble, Patino debut goal as Arsenal advances in cup

Associated Press

Garrett Gilbert starting at QB for Washington at Eagles

Associated Press

Rams, Seahawks thin on inactives for COVID-affected showdown

Associated Press