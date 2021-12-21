Obaseki scores 19 as Texas A&M beats Northwestern St. 80-61

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Freshman Manny Obaseki had 19 points and nine rebounds — both season highs — and Texas A&M never trailed in its 80-61 win over Northwestern State on Tuesday night.

Hassan Diarra added 12 points and Tyrece Radford scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Texas A&M (9-2).

Henry Coleman III made back-to-back layups to spark a 10-0 run that made it 25-13 when Wade Taylor IV made a jumper to cap the spurt about 12 minutes into the game. The Aggies, who scored 14 points off 12 Northwestern State turnovers in the first half, took a 36-25 lead into the break.

The Demons (3-10) twice trimmed their deficit to eight points in the second half but got no closer.

Carvell Teasett had 15 points and Kendal Coleman added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Northwestern State. Coleman, a 6-foot-8 freshman, has his fourth consecutive double-double and fifth of the season.

Texas A&M plays Dallas Christian, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association, and Central Arkansas after Christmas before opening Southeastern Conference play against Georgia on Jan. 4.

