Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton Marquette 50, Collinsville 36

Amundsen 49, Crystal Lake South 22

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Rushville-Industry 37

Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24

Carrollton 51, Metro-East Lutheran 8

Centralia 39, Hamilton County 25

Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Danville Schlarman 5

Colfax Ridgeview 32, Roanoke-Benson 16

Columbia 55, Roxana 30

Concord (Triopia) 39, Liberty 28

Cullom Tri-Point 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 40

Donovan 45, Momence 26

Dupo 53, Valmeyer 21

El Paso-Gridley 37, Clinton 32

Erie/Prophetstown 47, Sterling Newman 23

Fieldcrest 54, Seneca 24

Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 21

Flora 51, Lawrenceville 17

Freeburg 47, Breese Central 41

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 38, Forreston 22

Gilman Iroquois West 50, Illinois Lutheran 30

Glenbard North 44, Glenbard East 12

Grant Park 40, Kankakee Grace Christian 22

Havana 42, Farmington 38

Havana 42, Farmington Central 38

Henry 37, Midland 26

Hersey 75, Payton 37

Heyworth 36, Cerro Gordo 28

Heyworth 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 28

Humble Summer Creek, Texas 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 27

Illini Bluffs 41, Princeville 39

Illini West (Carthage) 68, Clark County, Mo. 27

LaSalle-Peru 52, Pontiac 42

Lewistown 53, Stark County 42

Lisle (Benet Academy) 71, Naperville North 61

Loyola 51, Taft 37

Marengo 41, Belvidere 38

Mattoon 64, Marshall 46

Metamora 52, Joliet Catholic 20

Mother McAuley 52, Yorkville 37

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Beardstown 20

North Clay 61, Casey-Westfield 27

North-Mac 41, Piasa Southwestern 31

Okawville 53, Trenton Wesclin 24

Orangeville 49, Juda, Wis. 17

Ottawa 49, Streator 12

Pana 42, Athens 15

Paris 51, Teutopolis 49

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15

Peoria (H.S.) 72, Peoria Manual 8

Petersburg PORTA 33, Riverton 29

Putnam County 55, St. Bede 43

Quincy Notre Dame 50, Camp Point Central 35

Rosary 53, Kenwood 51

Serena 45, Ottawa Marquette 25

Stillman Valley 46, Rosary 34

Sycamore 47, Bolingbrook 42

Tolono Unity 55, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Waverly 56, Mount Olive 17

West Carroll 51, Pearl City 31

Westinghouse 58, Evergreen Park 34

Wheaton North 50, St. Charles North 42

Williamsville 50, Illini Central 33

Wilmington 48, Reed-Custer 33

Winnebago 45, Lanark Eastland 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clifton Central vs. Beecher, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/