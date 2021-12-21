Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 70, Blue Ridge 32
Calhoun 43, Bunker Hill 37
Chicago (Austin) 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 38
Donovan 66, Illinois Lutheran 56
Downers North 61, Montini 51
Earlville 54, Woodland 45
East Peoria 62, Canton 44
Galatia 48, Thompsonville 47
Greenfield-Northwestern 51, Griggsville-Perry 29
Hamilton County 64, Bluford Webber 44
Herscher 47, Clifton Central 40
Knoxville 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43
Lincoln 54, Jacksonville 22
McGivney Catholic High School 60, East Alton-Wood River 54
Monmouth United 45, Lewistown 28
Mt. Zion 66, Warrensburg-Latham 63
North Clay 53, Woodlawn 33
North Clay 67, Edwards County 58, OT
Riverdale 72, Bureau Valley 42
Roanoke-Benson 62, Peoria Heights (Quest) 43
Rockford Lutheran 64, Northridge Prep 39
Sandoval 75, Maryville Christian 62
Steinmetz 50, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43
Teutopolis 37, Fairfield 36, OT
Wheaton Warrenville South 75, Chicago Little Village 38
Marengo Tournament=
Freeport 66, Stillman Valley 53
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43, Crystal Lake Central 38
Marengo 64, Grayslake North 62
Rochelle 85, Harvest Christian Academy 57
Rockford Christian 70, Woodstock 53
Sycamore 37, Richmond-Burton 32
Wauconda 83, Harvard 15
Woodstock North 46, Bensenville (Fenton) 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bremen vs. Leo, ccd.
Marist vs. Fenger, ccd.
Niles West vs. Chicago (Jones), ccd.
Shepard vs. St. Francis de Sales, ccd.
