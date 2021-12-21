Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 70, Blue Ridge 32

Calhoun 43, Bunker Hill 37

Chicago (Austin) 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 38

Donovan 66, Illinois Lutheran 56

Downers North 61, Montini 51

Earlville 54, Woodland 45

East Peoria 62, Canton 44

Galatia 48, Thompsonville 47

Greenfield-Northwestern 51, Griggsville-Perry 29

Hamilton County 64, Bluford Webber 44

Herscher 47, Clifton Central 40

Knoxville 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43

Lincoln 54, Jacksonville 22

McGivney Catholic High School 60, East Alton-Wood River 54

Monmouth United 45, Lewistown 28

Mt. Zion 66, Warrensburg-Latham 63

North Clay 53, Woodlawn 33

North Clay 67, Edwards County 58, OT

Riverdale 72, Bureau Valley 42

Roanoke-Benson 62, Peoria Heights (Quest) 43

Rockford Lutheran 64, Northridge Prep 39

Sandoval 75, Maryville Christian 62

Steinmetz 50, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43

Teutopolis 37, Fairfield 36, OT

Wheaton Warrenville South 75, Chicago Little Village 38

Marengo Tournament=

Freeport 66, Stillman Valley 53

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43, Crystal Lake Central 38

Marengo 64, Grayslake North 62

Rochelle 85, Harvest Christian Academy 57

Rockford Christian 70, Woodstock 53

Sycamore 37, Richmond-Burton 32

Wauconda 83, Harvard 15

Woodstock North 46, Bensenville (Fenton) 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bremen vs. Leo, ccd.

Marist vs. Fenger, ccd.

Niles West vs. Chicago (Jones), ccd.

Shepard vs. St. Francis de Sales, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/