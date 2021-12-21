Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52
Altoona 82, Harrisburg 48
Bedford 76, Forest Hills 47
Bensalem 49, Council Rock North 41
Big Spring 58, Boiling Springs 28
Bishop Carroll 66, Greater Johnstown 46
Bishop Guilfoyle 76, Chestnut Ridge 60
Blacklick Valley 63, Salisbury-Elk Lick 51
Bristol 51, Plumstead Christian 28
Brockway 53, Austin 23
Cedar Cliff 59, Hershey 56
Chambersburg 61, Central Dauphin East 46
Christopher Dock 48, Renaissance Academy 40
Clearfield 65, Bald Eagle Area 39
Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 49
Curwensville 80, Glendale 75, 2OT
Dunmore 56, Honesdale 34
East Stroudsburg North 52, Delaware Valley 48
Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36
Elk County Catholic 52, Dubois 47, OT
Engineering And Science 69, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 54
Executive Charter 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 46
Exeter 62, Twin Valley 41
Fannett-Metal 47, Tussey Mountain 25
Hanover Area 57, Northwest Area 32
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 87, East Pennsboro 39
Hempfield Area 72, Peters Township 65
Hollidaysburg 81, Huntingdon 72
Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44
Lampeter-Strasburg 86, Conestoga Valley 71
Line Mountain 62, Williams Valley 37
Lower Dauphin 61, Mifflin County 34
Manheim Central 46, Kennard-Dale 41
Marian Catholic 57, Wyoming Seminary 26
Mechanicsburg 53, Red Land 24
Middletown 63, Camp Hill Trinity 42
Mohawk 71, Portersville Christian 45
Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34
North Penn-Mansfield 64, South Williamsport 50
North Pocono 58, Riverside 51
North Schuylkill 59, Panther Valley 40
North Star 76, Turkeyfoot Valley 53
Palmerton 62, Moravian Academy 44
Palmyra 55, Annville-Cleona 33
Pennsbury 50, Council Rock South 36
Philadelphia Central 71, Maritime Academy 27
Philadelphia George Washington 53, Philadelphia Northeast 45
Pine Grove 48, Lehighton 23
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67, Chartiers Valley 51
Portage Area 87, Berlin-Brothersvalley 83
Pottsville Nativity 72, Mahanoy Area 49
Roberto Clemente Charter 59, MMI Prep 24
Rocky Grove 45, Cochranton 42
Roxborough 85, Edison 67
Salisbury 55, Bangor 30
Schuylkill Haven 55, Minersville 39
Shenandoah Valley 54, Weatherly 34
Shippensburg 59, James Buchanan 34
Souderton 63, North Penn 49
Southern Fulton 57, Everett 23
Southern Huntingdon 61, Northern Bedford 47
Southern Lehigh 61, Catasauqua 24
State College 63, Carlisle 45
Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48
Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57
Tyrone 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 45
Union Area 59, Ellwood City 58
United 45, Punxsutawney 43
Valley View 46, Old Forge 28
Warren 57, St. Marys 33
Waynesboro 68, West Perry 18
West Greene 59, Frazier 53
West Middlesex 67, Jamestown 43
West Scranton 58, Mid Valley 51
Wilson 71, Saucon Valley 51
Wyalusing 71, Elk Lake 63
Wyoming Area 59, Mountain View 46
Wyoming Valley West 45, Abington Heights 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harry S. Truman vs. Neshaminy, ccd.
Lourdes Regional vs. Tri-Valley, ppd.
Susquehanna vs. Canton, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/