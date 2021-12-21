Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52

Altoona 82, Harrisburg 48

Bedford 76, Forest Hills 47

Bensalem 49, Council Rock North 41

Big Spring 58, Boiling Springs 28

Bishop Carroll 66, Greater Johnstown 46

Bishop Guilfoyle 76, Chestnut Ridge 60

Blacklick Valley 63, Salisbury-Elk Lick 51

Bristol 51, Plumstead Christian 28

Brockway 53, Austin 23

Cedar Cliff 59, Hershey 56

Chambersburg 61, Central Dauphin East 46

Christopher Dock 48, Renaissance Academy 40

Clearfield 65, Bald Eagle Area 39

Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 49

Curwensville 80, Glendale 75, 2OT

Dunmore 56, Honesdale 34

East Stroudsburg North 52, Delaware Valley 48

Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36

Elk County Catholic 52, Dubois 47, OT

Engineering And Science 69, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 54

Executive Charter 60, Wilkes-Barre Area 46

Exeter 62, Twin Valley 41

Fannett-Metal 47, Tussey Mountain 25

Hanover Area 57, Northwest Area 32

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 87, East Pennsboro 39

Hempfield Area 72, Peters Township 65

Hollidaysburg 81, Huntingdon 72

Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44

Lampeter-Strasburg 86, Conestoga Valley 71

Line Mountain 62, Williams Valley 37

Lower Dauphin 61, Mifflin County 34

Manheim Central 46, Kennard-Dale 41

Marian Catholic 57, Wyoming Seminary 26

Mechanicsburg 53, Red Land 24

Middletown 63, Camp Hill Trinity 42

Mohawk 71, Portersville Christian 45

Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34

North Penn-Mansfield 64, South Williamsport 50

North Pocono 58, Riverside 51

North Schuylkill 59, Panther Valley 40

North Star 76, Turkeyfoot Valley 53

Palmerton 62, Moravian Academy 44

Palmyra 55, Annville-Cleona 33

Pennsbury 50, Council Rock South 36

Philadelphia Central 71, Maritime Academy 27

Philadelphia George Washington 53, Philadelphia Northeast 45

Pine Grove 48, Lehighton 23

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 67, Chartiers Valley 51

Portage Area 87, Berlin-Brothersvalley 83

Pottsville Nativity 72, Mahanoy Area 49

Roberto Clemente Charter 59, MMI Prep 24

Rocky Grove 45, Cochranton 42

Roxborough 85, Edison 67

Salisbury 55, Bangor 30

Schuylkill Haven 55, Minersville 39

Shenandoah Valley 54, Weatherly 34

Shippensburg 59, James Buchanan 34

Souderton 63, North Penn 49

Southern Fulton 57, Everett 23

Southern Huntingdon 61, Northern Bedford 47

Southern Lehigh 61, Catasauqua 24

State College 63, Carlisle 45

Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48

Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57

Tyrone 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 45

Union Area 59, Ellwood City 58

United 45, Punxsutawney 43

Valley View 46, Old Forge 28

Warren 57, St. Marys 33

Waynesboro 68, West Perry 18

West Greene 59, Frazier 53

West Middlesex 67, Jamestown 43

West Scranton 58, Mid Valley 51

Wilson 71, Saucon Valley 51

Wyalusing 71, Elk Lake 63

Wyoming Area 59, Mountain View 46

Wyoming Valley West 45, Abington Heights 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Harry S. Truman vs. Neshaminy, ccd.

Lourdes Regional vs. Tri-Valley, ppd.

Susquehanna vs. Canton, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/