McCall leads CS Bakersfield over Dartmouth 61-57

Sports
Associated Press30

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Justin McCall had 16 points and Grehlon Easter made two free throws with a second left as Cal State Bakersfield narrowly beat Dartmouth 61-57 on Tuesday.

David Walker had 11 points for Cal State Bakersfield (5-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Justin Edler-Davis added seven rebounds.

Brendan Barry had 19 points for the Big Green (3-8), whose losing streak reached seven games. Garrison Wade added 12 points. Aaryn Rai had nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Basile leads Wright State in 84-70 upset over N.C. State

Associated Press

Moore, Daniels lead No. 23 Villanova past No. 18 Xavier

Associated Press

Miami officials say football team is now in virus protocols

Associated Press