FULL COURT PRESS 12-21-21

GAME #1: PHILO ELECTRICS VS. CALDWELL REDSKINS

DUNCAN FALLS, O.H.- It was an interesting Tuesday night as Philo hosted Caldwell in our Featured Game of the Night.

Caldwell scored first thanks to two quick baskets by Bede Lori and Matt Kowalski.

Electrics responded with a nice pass from Nick Morgan to Demetrius Strickland followed by a couple big defensive plays by Philo that led to points.

Caldwell kept the game close with layups and rebounding on the offensive end, but Philo’s transition baskets and free throws kept them ahead for the first half.

Philo took a 26-20 lead into the start of the third quarter, but it was Caldwell winning this one on the road by a score of 53-43.

GAME #2: MAYSVILLE PANTHERS VS. CAMBRDIGE BOBCATS

ZANESVILLE, O.H.- It seemed as soon as Maysville junior point guard Cole Roberts drained back to back three’s in the opening minutes of Maysville’s boys basketball game against Cambridge, it was going to be a long night for Bobcats.

Maysville defeated Cambridge 60-38 to advance the Panthers record to 5-3 on the season.

The Panthers Cole Roberts led Maysville in three pointers, as he was on fire all night. Maysville led Cambridge at halftime 32-18. The Panther did not let up, as they extended their lead to 47-30 by the end of the third quarter.

Maysville responds just four days after being defeated by John Glenn, 63-53,on Friday, December, 17th. The Panther seek to get to two games above .500 hundred when they face Zanesville, Tuesday, December, 28th at 7:30pm.