Bishop Rosecrans Defends Home Court, Defeats Lakewood

ZANESVILLE, O.H.- The Bishop Rosecrans Bishops jumped out to an early lead and never gave it back.

The home team jumped out to an early lead thanks to their efficient first-half three point shooting. Lakewood started a comeback but their efforts fell just short as they could not take the lead back in the second half.

The trio of Weston Hartman, Grady Labishek, and Brendan Bernath combined for 51 points as the Bishops defeated the Lakewood Lancers 57-50. Carson Watts led Lakewood with 13 points.