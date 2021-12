Here’s a look at the basketball scores around the area on December 20th:

Boys Basketball

Bishop Rosecrans 57, Lakewood 50

John Glenn 67, Marietta 40

Girls Basketball

West Holmes 45, Zanesville 35

Philo 48, Shenandoah 44

New Philadelphia 68, Tri-Valley 64

Berne Union 49, Lakewood 40

Steubenville Catholic Central 58, Caldwell 47

Granville 59, Licking Heights 25

Cambridge 40, Garaway 35