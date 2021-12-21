Updated on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Seasonal. High 45°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Few Flurries. Cold & Frosty. Low 25°

WEDNESDAY: AM Clouds/Few Flurries. PM Sunshine/Colder. High 35°

DISCUSSION:

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures will be with us once again for your Tuesday across SE Ohio. Daytime highs will top off in the mid 40s this afternoon, after a very cold and frosty start to the morning.

Clouds will begin to move in for the overnight, as a cold front moves in from the north and west. This front will also bring the chance for snow flurries, especially after midnight. Little if any accumulation expected. Lows will drop into the mid 20s.

We will see a few snow flurry chances and clouds linger into the morning on Wednesday. Then skies will begin to clear during the afternoon, allowing for sunshine to return to the region. It will be a colder mid-week behind the front, with highs in the mid 30s.

We will see a warming trend return as we end the week into Christmas. Temperatures will bump back into the mid 40s on Thursday, with a slight chance for a spotty shower. Temperatures will warm even more on Christmas Eve, as highs climb into the low to even mid 50s! Scattered rain showers will begin to move in for the day on Friday and will linger into Christmas Day. Temperatures will drop slightly on Christmas, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

We will see temperatures then drop back into the mid 40s on Sunday and next Monday, with slight chances of rain on Sunday. More rain does return to the region as we head into the day on Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

