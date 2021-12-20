SCOTTIES DEFEND HOME COURT, DEFEAT PHILO

DRESDEN, O.H.- The Tri-Valley Scotties hosted the Philo Electrics in a MVL Girls Basketball matchup.

Tri-Valley wasted no time getting on the board as Ana Krupa and Lexi Howe quickly got the home team on the board.

Philo responded with a Caitlin Rose midrange and it was the three-point shooting of Olivia Dement that kept the game close early on.

The Scotties displayed good ball movement, finding open teammates and capitalizing on clean looks.

Scoring chances came in bunches for both teams throughout the first two quarters as both teams were putting the ball in the basket often.

Tri-Valley held the lead after two quarters and did not let it go as they defeat Philo 66-39.