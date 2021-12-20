Muskingum County Prosecutor Met With The County Commissioners to Discuss Funds for a New Case Management Software

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office met with the County Commissioners Monday to discuss funding a new case management system.

According to Ron Welch, the Muskingum County Prosecutor, the Matrix software system will cost $40,000, which includes installation and training and $3,100 a month after once completed.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve updated our case management system and what that has done is put us a little bit behind as far as technology goes. The new system will allow us to get up to date and integrate some other systems along with law enforcement in the courts making it easier for law enforcement and the courts to get information from one another,” Welch stated.

This new Matrix software system will operate throughout 60 of Ohio’s 88 Counties law enforcement offices, but is working towards expansion, says Welch.

During the County Commissioner meeting, Welch said the Prosecutor’s Office can save about $700 to $900 a month on paper and ink.

“We’re currently occurring costs that are involved with paper, ink and mailing. Those are all things that are just constant costs to the Prosecutor’s Office and to the County,” Welch said. “If we’re able to do this digitally then what we can do is have the ability to send a link to whoever we need to send a link to and they’ll be able to access that information there.”

However, Welch said this way if a certain Prosecutor’s Office needed to make a print for some reason, they can, but the cost will be passed to them instead of on the County with no postage involved.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office plans to have the Matrix software system fully integrated by Fall of 2022.