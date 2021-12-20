Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altoona 45, Harrisburg 37

Audenried 64, Freire Charter 35

Avonworth 44, South Allegheny 18

Bangor 50, Salisbury 24

Beaver Area 48, New Castle 24

Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34

Bensalem 50, Council Rock North 43

Bentworth 37, Washington 33

Bishop Carroll 60, Greater Johnstown 28

Blackhawk 78, Hopewell 29

Bloomsburg 53, Millville 34

Brentwood 40, East Allegheny 18

Brownsville 42, McGuffey 39

Bucktail 44, Meadowbrook Christian 23

Cardinal O’Hara 57, Conestoga 21

Catasauqua 40, Southern Lehigh 34

Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 27

Central Columbia 38, Milton 33

Central Mountain 34, Lewisburg 23

Central Valley 43, Quaker Valley 33

Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34

Chestnut Ridge 46, Bishop Guilfoyle 44

Conestoga Valley 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 36

Cornell 37, Leechburg 21

Coudersport 40, Port Allegany 27

Cumberland Valley 30, Central Dauphin 28

Eastern York 73, Bermudian Springs 61

Forest Hills 59, Bedford 49

Frankford 52, West Philadelphia 33

Franklin 66, Titusville 9

Freeport 36, Deer Lakes 31

Garden Spot 44, Ephrata 41

Geibel Catholic 42, Jeannette 37

Gratz 55, Philadelphia Northeast 23

Grove City 47, Mercer 32

Hatboro-Horsham 50, Bristol 11

Hickory 55, Farrell 54

Highlands 50, Derry 32

Hollidaysburg 58, Dubois 29

James Buchanan 54, Shippensburg 28

Juniata 41, Halifax 30

Kennedy Catholic 55, Erie McDowell 44

Keystone Oaks 59, Steel Valley 52

Knoch 59, Burrell 23

Line Mountain 36, East Juniata 25

Loyalsock 72, Towanda 50

Marian Catholic 42, Wyoming Seminary 15

Mars 65, Fox Chapel 59

Mechanicsburg 47, Red Land 37

Mifflin County 57, Lower Dauphin 40

Montour 62, Ambridge 24

Montoursville 62, Jersey Shore 58

Moon 53, Indiana 50, OT

Mount Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26

Neshaminy 61, Harry S. Truman 28

Neshannock 63, Sewickley Academy 21

Neumann 44, Columbia-Montour 11

North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27

Northeast Bradford 52, Athens 46

Norwin 61, Pine-Richland 35

Oley Valley 63, Kutztown 39

Palmerton 66, Moravian Academy 41

Pennsbury 64, Council Rock South 36

Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Riverside 16

Richland 53, Central Cambria 23

Ridgway 31, Bradford 17

Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35

Roxborough 35, Rush 30

Sankofa Freedom 30, Philadelphia High School for Girls 24

Schuylkill Valley 43, Hamburg 21

Scranton Prep 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

Selinsgrove 49, Bellefonte 23

Seton-LaSalle 58, Bishop Canevin 49

Shamokin 53, Midd-West 23

Sharpsville 47, Portersville Christian 36

South Williamsport 43, Minersville 29

Southmoreland 51, Ligonier Valley 20

St. Marys 53, Johnsonburg 41

String Theory Schools 33, Parkway West 29

Trinity 80, Laurel Highlands 14

Union 50, Shenango 48, OT

Williamsport 51, Holy Redeemer 49

Wilson 22, Saucon Valley 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheltenham vs. Academy Park, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/