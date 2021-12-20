Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Gallatin 56, Brownsville 52
Bedford 76, Forest Hills 47
Big Spring 58, Boiling Springs 28
Bishop Carroll 66, Greater Johnstown 46
Bishop Guilfoyle 76, Chestnut Ridge 60
Cedar Cliff 59, Hershey 56
Chambersburg 61, Central Dauphin East 46
Cumberland Valley 52, Central Dauphin 49
Dunmore 56, Honesdale 34
Elizabeth Forward 69, Clairton 36
Exeter 62, Twin Valley 41
Hempfield Area 72, Peters Township 65
Jefferson-Morgan 79, Avella 44
Lampeter-Strasburg 86, Conestoga Valley 71
Line Mountain 62, Williams Valley 37
Lower Dauphin 61, Mifflin County 34
Manheim Central 46, Kennard-Dale 41
Marian Catholic 57, Wyoming Seminary 26
Mechanicsburg 53, Red Land 24
Middletown 63, Camp Hill Trinity 42
Monessen 62, Neighborhood Academy 34
North Schuylkill 59, Panther Valley 40
North Star 76, Turkeyfoot Valley 53
Palmerton 62, Moravian Academy 44
Palmyra 55, Annville-Cleona 33
Pine Grove 48, Lehighton 23
Portage Area 87, Berlin-Brothersvalley 83
Pottsville Nativity 72, Mahanoy Area 49
Rocky Grove 45, Cochranton 42
Roxborough 85, Edison 67
Salisbury 55, Bangor 30
Schuylkill Haven 55, Minersville 39
Shenandoah Valley 54, Weatherly 34
Shippensburg 59, James Buchanan 34
Southern Fulton 57, Everett 23
Southern Lehigh 61, Catasauqua 24
State College 63, Carlisle 45
Susquehanna Township 60, Camp Hill 48
Trinity 75, Thomas Jefferson 57
Tyrone 54, Philipsburg-Osceola 45
Union Area 59, Ellwood City 58
Waynesboro 68, West Perry 18
West Greene 59, Frazier 53
West Middlesex 67, Jamestown 43
West Scranton 58, Mid Valley 51
Wyoming Valley West 45, Abington Heights 44
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/