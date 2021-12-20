Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avonworth 44, South Allegheny 18

Bangor 50, Salisbury 24

Beaver Area 48, New Castle 24

Belle Vernon 43, Yough 34

Bentworth 37, Washington 33

Bishop Carroll 60, Greater Johnstown 28

Blackhawk 78, Hopewell 29

Brentwood 40, East Allegheny 18

Brownsville 42, McGuffey 39

Catasauqua 40, Southern Lehigh 34

Cedar Cliff 58, Hershey 27

Central Valley 43, Quaker Valley 33

Charleroi 40, Chartiers-Houston 34

Conestoga Valley 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 36

Cornell 37, Leechburg 21

Cumberland Valley 30, Central Dauphin 28

Eastern York 73, Bermudian Springs 61

Forest Hills 59, Bedford 49

Franklin 66, Titusville 9

Freeport 36, Deer Lakes 31

Garden Spot 44, Ephrata 41

Geibel Catholic 42, Jeannette 37

Grove City 47, Mercer 32

Hatboro-Horsham 50, Bristol 11

Hickory 55, Farrell 54

Highlands 50, Derry 32

Hollidaysburg 58, Dubois 29

Juniata 41, Halifax 30

Kennedy Catholic 55, Erie McDowell 44

Keystone Oaks 59, Steel Valley 52

Knoch 59, Burrell 23

Loyalsock 72, Towanda 50

Marian Catholic 42, Wyoming Seminary 15

Mars 65, Fox Chapel 59

Mechanicsburg 47, Red Land 37

Mifflin County 57, Lower Dauphin 40

Montour 62, Ambridge 24

Montoursville 62, Jersey Shore 58

Moon 53, Indiana 50, OT

Mount Lebanon 51, Canon-McMillan 26

Neshannock 63, Sewickley Academy 21

North Allegheny 51, Penn-Trafford 27

Northeast Bradford 52, Athens 46

Norwin 61, Pine-Richland 35

Oley Valley 63, Kutztown 39

Palmerton 66, Moravian Academy 41

Pennsbury 64, Council Rock South 36

Pittsburgh North Catholic 63, Riverside 16

Richland 53, Central Cambria 23

Ringgold 41, Connellsville 35

Sankofa Freedom 30, Philadelphia High School for Girls 24

Schuylkill Valley 43, Hamburg 21

Scranton Prep 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 50

Seton-LaSalle 58, Bishop Canevin 49

Sharpsville 47, Portersville Christian 36

Southmoreland 51, Ligonier Valley 20

Trinity 80, Laurel Highlands 14

Williamsport 51, Holy Redeemer 49

Wilson 22, Saucon Valley 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cheltenham vs. Academy Park, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/