Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 70, Blue Ridge 32
Calhoun 43, Bunker Hill 37
Chicago (Austin) 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 38
Earlville 54, Woodland 45
East Peoria 62, Canton 44
Hamilton County 64, Bluford Webber 44
Knoxville 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43
Lincoln 54, Jacksonville 22
Monmouth United 45, Lewistown 28
Roanoke-Benson 62, Peoria Heights (Quest) 43
Rockford Lutheran 64, Northridge Prep 39
Steinmetz 50, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43
Wheaton Warrenville South 75, Chicago Little Village 38
Marengo Tournament=
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43, Crystal Lake Central 38
Marengo 64, Grayslake North 62
Rochelle 85, Harvest Christian Academy 57
Sycamore 37, Richmond-Burton 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/