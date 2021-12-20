Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armstrong 70, Blue Ridge 32

Calhoun 43, Bunker Hill 37

Chicago (Austin) 67, Chicago (Ogden International) 38

Earlville 54, Woodland 45

East Peoria 62, Canton 44

Hamilton County 64, Bluford Webber 44

Knoxville 58, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 43

Lincoln 54, Jacksonville 22

Monmouth United 45, Lewistown 28

Roanoke-Benson 62, Peoria Heights (Quest) 43

Rockford Lutheran 64, Northridge Prep 39

Steinmetz 50, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43

Wheaton Warrenville South 75, Chicago Little Village 38

Marengo Tournament=

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 43, Crystal Lake Central 38

Marengo 64, Grayslake North 62

Rochelle 85, Harvest Christian Academy 57

Sycamore 37, Richmond-Burton 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/