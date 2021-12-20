Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alton Marquette 50, Collinsville 36
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Rushville-Industry 37
Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24
Carrollton 51, Metro-East Lutheran 8
Centralia 39, Hamilton County 25
Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Danville Schlarman 5
Columbia 55, Roxana 30
Concord (Triopia) 39, Liberty 28
Cullom Tri-Point 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 40
Donovan 45, Momence 26
Dupo 53, Valmeyer 21
El Paso-Gridley 37, Clinton 32
Fieldcrest 54, Seneca 24
Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 21
Gilman Iroquois West 50, Illinois Lutheran 30
Glenbard North 44, Glenbard East 12
Grant Park 40, Kankakee Grace Christian 22
Havana 42, Farmington 38
Henry 37, Midland 26
Hersey 75, Payton 37
Heyworth 36, Cerro Gordo 28
Humble Summer Creek, Texas 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 27
Illini Bluffs 41, Princeville 39
Illini West (Carthage) 68, Clark County, Mo. 27
LaSalle-Peru 52, Pontiac 42
Lisle (Benet Academy) 71, Naperville North 61
Loyola 51, Taft 37
Marengo 41, Belvidere 38
Metamora 52, Joliet Catholic 20
Mother McAuley 52, Yorkville 37
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Beardstown 20
North-Mac 41, Piasa Southwestern 31
Okawville 53, Trenton Wesclin 24
Ottawa 49, Streator 12
Pana 42, Athens 15
Paris 51, Teutopolis 49
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15
Peoria (H.S.) 72, Peoria Manual 8
Petersburg PORTA 33, Riverton 29
Putnam County 55, St. Bede 43
Rosary 53, Kenwood 51
Sycamore 47, Bolingbrook 42
Tolono Unity 55, Warrensburg-Latham 42
West Carroll 51, Pearl City 31
Westinghouse 58, Evergreen Park 34
Wheaton North 50, St. Charles North 42
Wilmington 48, Reed-Custer 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/