Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alton Marquette 50, Collinsville 36

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 55, Rushville-Industry 37

Carlyle 53, Red Bud 24

Carrollton 51, Metro-East Lutheran 8

Centralia 39, Hamilton County 25

Champaign St. Thomas More 53, Danville Schlarman 5

Columbia 55, Roxana 30

Concord (Triopia) 39, Liberty 28

Cullom Tri-Point 44, Gardner-South Wilmington 40

Donovan 45, Momence 26

Dupo 53, Valmeyer 21

El Paso-Gridley 37, Clinton 32

Fieldcrest 54, Seneca 24

Fithian Oakwood 49, Westville 21

Gilman Iroquois West 50, Illinois Lutheran 30

Glenbard North 44, Glenbard East 12

Grant Park 40, Kankakee Grace Christian 22

Havana 42, Farmington 38

Henry 37, Midland 26

Hersey 75, Payton 37

Heyworth 36, Cerro Gordo 28

Heyworth 36, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 28

Humble Summer Creek, Texas 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 27

Illini Bluffs 41, Princeville 39

Illini West (Carthage) 68, Clark County, Mo. 27

LaSalle-Peru 52, Pontiac 42

Lisle (Benet Academy) 71, Naperville North 61

Loyola 51, Taft 37

Marengo 41, Belvidere 38

Metamora 52, Joliet Catholic 20

Mother McAuley 52, Yorkville 37

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 62, Beardstown 20

North-Mac 41, Piasa Southwestern 31

Okawville 53, Trenton Wesclin 24

Ottawa 49, Streator 12

Pana 42, Athens 15

Paris 51, Teutopolis 49

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15

Peoria (H.S.) 72, Peoria Manual 8

Petersburg PORTA 33, Riverton 29

Putnam County 55, St. Bede 43

Rosary 53, Kenwood 51

Sycamore 47, Bolingbrook 42

Tolono Unity 55, Warrensburg-Latham 42

West Carroll 51, Pearl City 31

Westinghouse 58, Evergreen Park 34

Wheaton North 50, St. Charles North 42

Wilmington 48, Reed-Custer 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/