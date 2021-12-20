Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apple Creek Waynedale 47, Massillon Tuslaw 32

Belmont Union Local 48, Vincent Warren 40

Beloit W. Branch 59, Chesterland W. Geauga 30

Berea-Midpark 63, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 28

Brookville 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 37

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 54, Blanchester 42

Continental 31, Lima Perry 27

Dublin Coffman 58, Dublin Jerome 20

Geneva 78, Painesville Riverside 77, OT

Georgetown 38, New Richmond 32

Granville 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 25

Jackson 43, Chillicothe Unioto 34

Lakeside Danbury 55, Tol. Ottawa Hills 25

Lexington 55, Clyde 46

London Madison Plains 45, Williamsport Westfall 42

Lorain Clearview 61, Garrett Morgan 6

Martins Ferry 51, Wintersville Indian Creek 48

McArthur Vinton County 51, Albany Alexander 35

McDermott Scioto NW 48, W. Union 42

Milan Edison 38, New London 28

Millersburg W. Holmes 45, Zanesville 35

Monroeville 61, Fremont St. Joseph 51

Mt. Orab Western Brown 54, Cin. Anderson 41

New Philadelphia 68, Dresden Tri-Valley 64

Newark 57, Westerville N. 38

Oxford Talawanda 45, Middletown Madison Senior 42, OT

Perrysburg 45, Tol. St. Ursula 27

Plain City Jonathan Alder 62, Heath 24

Portsmouth W. 57, Minford 50

Racine Southern 60, Corning Miller 22

Richwood N. Union 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 47

Rockford Parkway 54, Celina 19

Shadyside 71, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 61

Sugar Grove Berne Union 49, Hebron Lakewood 40

Tol. Whitmer 59, Notre Dame Academy 41

Uniontown Lake 42, Massillon 39

